9 arrested in Hopewell drug bust

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Nine people were arrested during a multi-agency drug bust in Hopewell on July 15.
Officials said a total of nine people were arrested on 22 felony indictments, which were obtained following an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics in the city.
“For approximately a year, detectives from the Hopewell Police Department Street Crimes Unit (SCU) along with our state and federal law enforcement partners worked to reduce the sale of illegal narcotics in the City of Hopewell. We will continue to remove violent offenders from the streets,” said Chief Kamran Afzal.
The following people were arrested and taken to Riverside Regional Jail.
- Lynda Joyce Green, 36, of Prince George County, was arrested on one count of possession of cocaine.
- Karl Douglas McCray, 37, of Hopewell, was arrested on three counts of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of distribution within 1,000 feet of school property.
- Lesaux Pere Brown, 37, of Hopewell, was arrested on two counts of distribution of cocaine.
- Jarrod Lamont Hill, 39, of Hopewell, was arrested on two counts of distribution of heroin.
- Derrick Holmes Jr., 26, of Hopewell, was arrested on one count distribution of marijuana.
- Kirt Delmonte Berry, 34, of Hopewell, was arrested on four counts of distribution of cocaine and heroin, three counts of possession of a firearm while selling a schedule I or II controlled substance and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Damiano Ramone Moore, 35, of Hopewell, was arrested on one count of distribution of an imitation controlled substance and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Zhaquann Damien Fisher, 28, of Hopewell, was arrested on one count of distribution of heroin.
- Jaquon Williams, 26, of Hopewell, was arrested on two counts of distribution of heroin.
