Telehealth appointments to veteran’s homes increase dramatically during COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Video telehealth appointments to veteran’s homes increased more than 1000% during the fiscal year, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In the Richmond area, the Central Virginia VA health care system conducted more than 18,000 appointments from October to early July.
VA Video Connect allows veterans to meet virtually with their VA healthcare providers by using a computer, tablet or smart phone with an email address and internet connection. Usage of the video service has increased dramatically since mid-March, the VA reports.
The telehealth appointments in Central Virginia represent an almost 1800% increase from October of 2019.
The Central Virginia system adopted VA Video Connect with 89% of primary care providers, 74% of mental health providers and 65% of specialty providers utilizing the service.
Over the last 10 months, the Central Virginia VA health care system has provided care to over 13,000 Veterans through telehealth.
Nationwide, the VA is working to increase access to the technology that veterans need to connect with their VA health care team virtually. For more information, visit connectedcare.va.gov.
