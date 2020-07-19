Richmond Kickers announces 2020 schedule, postpones opening match after opposing member tests positive for COVID-19

The Richmond Kickers and Bethlehem Steel FC during a 2018 match.
By Hannah Eason | July 19, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 11:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The season opener for the Richmond Kickers was postponed on Friday after a member of the opposing organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The match against South Georgia Tormenta FC was orginially scheduled for Saturday, July 18. A new date for the match will be announced at a later date.

The soccer team will now play Greenville Triumph SC away on July 25.

The Kickers first home game is Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. as they host Fort Lauderdale CF. 

All but two of the Kickers 2020 schedule will be played on Saturdays. Games at City Stadium kick off at 6:30 p.m.

The Kickers season ends Saturday, October 24 at home against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. 

For a full list of the Kickers 2020 season, visit this link.

