Richmond Kickers announces 2020 schedule, postpones opening match after opposing member tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The season opener for the Richmond Kickers was postponed on Friday after a member of the opposing organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The match against South Georgia Tormenta FC was orginially scheduled for Saturday, July 18. A new date for the match will be announced at a later date.
The soccer team will now play Greenville Triumph SC away on July 25.
The Kickers first home game is Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. as they host Fort Lauderdale CF.
All but two of the Kickers 2020 schedule will be played on Saturdays. Games at City Stadium kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The Kickers season ends Saturday, October 24 at home against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
For a full list of the Kickers 2020 season, visit this link.
