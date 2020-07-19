People bear hot temps to be outdoors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To say the weather on Sunday was “hot” is perhaps an understatement, with temperatures hitting the 90′s.
NBC12 Crews spoke with people at Libbie Hill Park who said the situation was “bittersweet”: Too nice to be inside, but too hot to be outside.
“I don’t know why I picked this day, but I wanted to get [my grandaughter] out of the house,” said LeVan Davis of Henrico.
“Fitness” was on the agenda for Davis and his grandaughter. Their opponent: The heat and a long flight of stairs.
Others, like Bryce Robertson, decided to roll back the intensity of their workouts.
”Usually would be going for a jog, but it’s way too hot for me today,” Robertson said.
But in the time of a health crisis, perhaps the biggest challenge of all was keeping on face masks.
”I know they’re safe, but it’s hot. But I guess it’s worth it wearing them,” Davis said.
Roberts added, “It’s the best thing to do make sure you’re safe, everyone else is safe from whatever -- but it’s not easy.”
“Safety” was also priority for Lance Sharpe and Nia Williams, who were out on a first date at the park.
”We obviously don’t want to be around people, which is why we chose a picnic in the first place. We just wanted to go out and enjoy the sun, but the sun came out in abundance,” Sharpe said.
The pair was very selective in where they set up, making sure they weren’t going to pass the opportunity to be out and about.
”I wouldn’t have been outside, normally, before 2020, so it’s definitely made me appreciate other activities like going out to eat,” Williams said.
Just a few feet away, Jack Alicea was trying to fly a kite with his father.
”It is hot as heck out here. I could only fly my kite once,” he said.
Not soon after, Alicea told NBC12 that he and his dad were heading back home due to the heat. Probably not the best time for crews to break it to him that tomorrow was expected to be hotter.
“Oh no! I’m definitely not coming out. Probably going to stay home and watch some movies,” he added.
