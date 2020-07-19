Open street concept to remain at Byrd and Chimborazo Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chimborazo Park in Richmond will remain closed to vehicles to allow social distancing for those visiting the area, according to a release from the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.
The department said the closure at the 3215 E. Broad St. park will allow visitors to enjoy the park safely.
At Byrd Park, traffic will be limited on Strollers Lane, Westover Road and Trafford Road during the weekends only.
Prior to COVID-19, traffic gates to Byrd Park were closed on Sundays to allow for visitors to walk and bike in the area. In April, the city opted to include Saturday as well to encourage social distancing in the park.
