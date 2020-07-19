Northam: Virginia General Assembly to hold August special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam is calling a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to convene in August. The session will focus on budgeting, criminal justice and police reform.
The special session will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The session will adopt a budget based on changes in revenue due to COVID-19. The process was postponed earlier in the year due to the pandemic.
A release from Northam stated he would work closely with legislative leaders and advocates on policing reform.
“I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Northam said. “We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.”
Policing reforms are expected to include measures aimed at police accountability, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring and de-certification.
