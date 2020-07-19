Nick Freitas wins 7th District GOP nomination

Freitas, who represents Madison, Orange, and a portion of Culpeper Counties in Virginia’s House of Delegates, won the right to represent the Republican Party after a lengthy, contested, and unique convention process. He emerged victorious on the convention’s third ballot, defeating a field of candidates including Del. John McGuire, Tina Ramirez, Andrew Knaggs, and others. The convention was held “walk-through,” style due to coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.