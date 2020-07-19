Man injured in balcony fire at Richmond apartment

A balcony fire at the Crossings at Bramblewood apartment complex caused damage to the unit. (Source: WWBT)
By Hannah Eason | July 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 5:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews responded to a balcony fire that injured a man on the afternoon of Sunday, July 19.

The blaze broke out in the 1400 block of Brownleaf Drive at the Crossings at Bramblewood apartment complex just after 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said a man was on his porch when he threw a cigarette into a trash can, igniting the balcony.

Fire crews responded to the balcony fire on the afternoon of Sunday, July 19. (Source: WWBT)

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after suffering burns from attempting to put the fire out.

The fire was contained to the balcony and no other units were affected.

