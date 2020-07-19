Forecast: Extreme heat begins today and ends Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for today and will likely be issued again for Monday and Tuesday as the hottest weather of the summer so far arrives.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for heat and humidity. Heat index values could hit 105° or higher.
*MONDAY WILL LIKELY BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE NEXT 7-10 DAYS*
SUNDAY: Heat Advisory starting at noon and ending at 9pm. Partly sunny and hot with a stray late day storm. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very hot with a few late day storms. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s to near 100. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered late day storms possible. Lows lower 70s, highs lower 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
