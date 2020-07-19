Crime Solvers seeking help in fraudulent lottery ticket purchase

Scratch-off lottery tickets where fraudulently obtained from a vending machine inside the Cogbill Market in Chesterfield County. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 8:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking help in a fraud case in Chesterfield County.

Police say on June 1, three men bought scratch-off lottery tickets from the Cogbill Market on Ironbridge Road. The suspect used a $100 bill and were able to fish it out multiple times after receiving a ticket.

The winning tickets were redeemed in another jurisdiction. Police say the suspects appear to be in their late 20s to mid-30s and drove a gray/silver minivan.

Chesterfield Police say scratch-off lottery tickets were fraudulently obtained from Cogbill Market. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
(Source: Chesterfield Police)
(Source: Chesterfield Police)
(Source: Chesterfield Police)

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. The tip will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

