Crime Solvers seeking help in fraudulent lottery ticket purchase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking help in a fraud case in Chesterfield County.
Police say on June 1, three men bought scratch-off lottery tickets from the Cogbill Market on Ironbridge Road. The suspect used a $100 bill and were able to fish it out multiple times after receiving a ticket.
The winning tickets were redeemed in another jurisdiction. Police say the suspects appear to be in their late 20s to mid-30s and drove a gray/silver minivan.
If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. The tip will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
