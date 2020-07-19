Chesterfield Planning Commission to hold in-person meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents can make a comment at the Chesterfield Planning Commission’s next meeting in-person or online.
The commission will hold its meeting Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.
Residents will have to wear a mask and pass a health screening before entering the building. Seating will be extremely limited, but TV monitors will be set up outside of the meeting room.
Those that wish to make a comment online can do so through this link, by emailing planning@chesterfield.gov, or by calling 804-748-1125. Public comments will be accepted until Monday, June 20 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.