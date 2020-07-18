WWII airplane tour adds Richmond stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force added Richmond to its Warbird Showcase Tour.
The Warbird Showcase will take place at the Hanover County Airport on Air Park Road on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can ride the aircraft throughout the day. Rides start at $89. Advance tickets can be bought at capitalwing.org or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.
Entrance and parking is free to the public, but the non-profit Capital Wing is accepting donations.
