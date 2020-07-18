WWII airplane tour adds 2nd day at Richmond-area stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to popular demand, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has added a second day to its Richmond stop on its Warbird Showcase Tour.
The Warbird Showcase will take place at the Hanover County Airport on Air Park Road on Aug. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Warbird rides will be available on a Stinson L-5 Sentinel, used as a Forward Air Controller; a Boeing PT-17 Stearman Basic Trainer; and a General Motors TBM Avenger, the heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII and the same type of aircraft flown by Pres. George H.W. Bush.
Demand for rides has been so heavy that we have added two more aircraft to the ride fleet,” said Pete Ballard, Assistant Adjutant of the Capital Wing. “In cooperation with our Showcase partner, Heart of Virginia, we’re able to offer airplane rides in a Tecnam P2002 or Tecnam P92. While neither are WWII warbirds, they are contemporary light sport aircraft with amazing performance and are fun to fly.”
Rides start at $89. Advance tickets can be bought at capitalwing.org or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on-site on the day of the event for any flight times still available.
“Warbird Rides are really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII,” said Ballard. “You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”
Entrance and parking are free to the public, but the non-profit Capital Wing is accepting donations.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.