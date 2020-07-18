Virginia Nat’l Guard hires first female infantry company commander: ‘It feels a bit surreal'

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capt. Candice Bowen became the first woman to command a Virginia National Guard infantry company on Saturday, July 18.
“It feels a bit surreal,” Bowen. “I honestly am just ready to take charge of the company and lead my Soldiers.”
Bowen took command of the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Capt. Timothy England in Woodstock, Virginia.
Bowen also encouraged other women to join infantry units.
“Do it. Just jump in there. Do it aggressively, enjoy it and have fun. If you enjoy it, have fun, and you are giving it everything you got, you will be absolutely fine,” Bowen said. “You will love it, and it will be the best thing you ever did.”
Bowen became the VNG’s first female infantry officer when she graduated from the U.S. Army’s Infantry Basic Leader Course in 2019. During the graduation ceremony, her father, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major, pinned a blue infantry cord to her uniform, signifying her new military career field.
“Today marks a special moment in the Virginia Army National Guard history as we welcome the first female infantry company commander, a selection based on merit with no special treatment and an officer who has demonstrated the absolute ability to lead Soldiers in close combat,” said Col. Joseph DiNonno. “I take special pride in seeing this change of command and knowing what we celebrate as a first today will be commonplace tomorrow.”
Bowen was born in Germany and currently lives in Northern Virginia. She is a Penn State alumni. She deployed to Qatar in 2016 and later volunteered for an assignment in Afghanistan, where she earned a Combat Action Badge.
