Richmond City opens weekend cooling stations to combat summer heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is hosting cooling stations to relieve residents of extreme heat.
The Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building at 900 E. Marshall St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 18-19.
Face covering must be worn while in the building and seats are arranged for appropriate social distancing.
Richmond Public Libraries are open to the public with limited hours. On Saturday, July 18, all Richmond public libraries are open until 5 p.m., with the exception of the North Avenue location, which is closed Friday through Sunday.
All libraries are closed on Sundays. Additional information on Richmond libraries, including operating hours, can be found at rvalibrary.org/reopening/.
Patrons and library employees are required to wear face masks and physically distance.
For more information on cooling assistance, city residents can contact the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance at 804-646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues can contact Adult Services at 804-646-7367. If you are experiencing a heat related emergency, call 911.
