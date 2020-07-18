Pursuit of stolen vehicle in Stafford ends in deadly crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pursuit of a stolen SUV in Stafford County ended in a deadly crash on Friday evening.
Stafford County sheriff’s deputies received reports of a stolen SUV and responded to Colonial Avenue in South Stafford near Fredericksburg at around 7:45 p.m.
A deputy saw the stolen SUV on Regional Drive and a pursuit ensued, according to a video from the sheriff’s office.
During the pursuit, a deputy used a pit maneuver. While ordering the suspect out of the SUV, the driver accelerated and hit a deputy with the SUV.
The deputy fired several shots at the suspect, but they do not believe he was struck.
The deputy was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.
After hitting the officer, the suspect went the wrong way down Jefferson Davis Highway for a half mile and hit a civilian vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
After being detained, the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
