‘He’s always in your heart’: Tribute held for 15-year-old shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday night, a grieving Richmond mother is finding comfort in the community as dozens pay tribute to a beloved teenager who lost his life to gun violence.
Candles and silver balloons helped pay tribute to 15-year-old Daevon Austin in Church Hill on Friday.
Many said Austin was comical, outgoing, and like most teens, loved video games. He was in middle school.
Austin -- also known as Dae -- was shot outside of the George Mason Apartments Tuesday night.
A 3-year-old girl also shot. She survived, but Austin did not.
As police investigate the incident, yet another grieving family is calling for an end to gun violence.
“We need to put it at a halt,” said Ravaughn Brown, Austin’s cousin. “Too many young people not getting to experience life.”
That’s why friends and family gathered with candles in hand on Friday. Even Richmond police officers offered their sympathy.
“Such a sad time. Such a devastating time,” Brown said. “Nobody should have to bury their child at this age, 15 years old and never lived his life.”
“He’s always in your heart,” Austin’s mother said. “He’s not dead. He’s just resting until you meet him again.”
After a countdown — ”1, 2, 3, love you Dae” — silver balloons were released into the air with a promise to cherish the memories.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating the case. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.