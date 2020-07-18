Forecast: Temperatures still on the rise through this weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Excessive heat forecast this weekend through at least Tuesday of next week. Heat index values reaching 105°+
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for heat and humidity. Heat index values could hit 105° or higher.
*MONDAY WILL LIKELY BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE NEXT 7-10 DAYS*
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with a few late day storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very hot with a few late day storms. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered late day storms possible. Lows lower 70s, highs lower 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
