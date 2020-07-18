Escaped Bon Air inmates believed to be in Pennsylvania

Convicted murderer among inmates at-large after escaping Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center
July 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 11:02 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - 2 inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center are believed to be in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Rashad E. Williams, 18, and Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton in Lancaster County earlier this week and could still be in the Lancaster area.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday July 13th, through a hole that had been cut in a security fence.

Surveillance footage confirmed the men were recently at the Turkey Hill store in Lancaster County.

U.S. Marshals are asking anyone with information about Williams and Taylor, or who saw them or interacted with them, call 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

Three people have been arrested and charged with helping Taylor and Williams escape.

Police say Gerald Thornton, 33, of Philadelphia helped them escape; he’s related to Williams. On Tuesday, he was charged with two counts of aiding in the escape. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania, waiting for extradition to Chesterfield County.

Previously, two employees who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have been charged with helping two residents escape - Destiny L. Harris, 23, and Darren Briggs, 42.

Taylor, the older inmate, was serving a 50-year sentence for stabbing two men to death in 2015. Williams was serving a sentence for malicious wounding and robbery charges. Both men were processed in Fredricksburg before going to Bon Air.

