Cutting energy costs in the heat: Dominion Energy shares some tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s hot outside and it’s looking like the heat isn’t letting up any time soon. The next few days will be scorchers, so we’re on your side with tips from Dominion Energy to save money.
Upping your thermostat by just a couple of degrees can make a world of difference when it comes to your bill.
“When we talk about energy costs, the biggest factor in your energy bill is your heating and cooling costs, so on these days where it’s super hot, the more energy you use absolutely the more people who are running their air conditioners and fans trying to keep cool, that is going to drive up their electric bill,” said Rayhan Daudani, Dominion Energy spokesperson.
Daudani says raising your temperature by just one degree can save you 3% on your cooling costs.
“If you would set your thermostat at 75, which seems pretty comfortable, and you turn it up to 76, that’ll save you 3% on your cooling costs, turn up to 77, that’s another 3%, 78 that’s another 3% so it really adds up pretty quickly,” he says.
Daudani says on days when the temperatures are nearing triple digits, keep in mind your neighbors are dealing with the same thing and that can play a big role in cost. So use energy to run your dishwasher and wash clothes at night or in the early morning hours.
“Part of you bill is the cost that it takes us to generate energy and you can imagine on a hot day like this where everybody is using more electricity, we’re going to have to pay more for the fuel, so if we can get people to use less electricity during those peak hours, that’s going to make those fuel costs even cheaper.”
One other tip: Close your blinds to reduce heating your house.
