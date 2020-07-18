Chesterfield police investigating drowning death at Appomattox River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a drowning death that happened on Saturday, June 18.
Police were called to assist in a potential drowning just after noon on Saturday near the 20600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Ricky Darnell Beasley, 58 of Buckingham County, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water by the Chesterfield County Fire Department Dive and Rescue team.
Police say they are investigating the incident but do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information can call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.