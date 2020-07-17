Virginia’s coast saw two to five times more nuisance floods in 2019 than the national average

NOAA predicts that 2020 nuisance flooding will be roughly the same as in 2019, even as over the long term the phenomenon gets worse. Absent any policy efforts to mitigate flooding, such as slowing the pumping of water from aquifers that causes land subsidence or wetlands preservation that can absorb and slow waves, NOAA predicts that the Virginia coast could see between 10 and 25 days of nuisance flooding by 2030 and as many as 170 days in certain areas by 2050.