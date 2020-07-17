Virginia ABC stores will begin to deny entry on customers not wearing face masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced that the company’s stores will begin to deny entry to any customer not wearing a mask.
Virginia ABC says stores will make every attempt to provide a mask to customers who arrive without one.
The mandate will take effect starting July 20.
Over the last few months, Virginia ABC has implemented safety measures using retailer guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC to include:
- Mandatory use of face masks by store employees
- Plexiglas shields at registers
- Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another
- Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs
- Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use
“We know that it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said. “In those cases, we suggest curbside pickup as an alternative to in-store shopping.”
For more information about Virginia ABC’s response to COVID-19, click here.
