Superintendent Kamras gives details on virtual semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Superintendent Jason Kamras gives details on the upcoming virtual semester for Richmond Public Schools.
Kamras says the virtual semester will be similar to RPS’s Summer Camp at Home.
The semester will involve synchronous (live) teaching, supplemented as ‘playlist asynchronous’ instruction.
Examples of playlist instruction include:
- Students watching and responding to pre-selected online videos
- Reading and annotating online or physical books (which the district will provide)
- Practicing skills via applications like Reflex Math and Flocabulary.
To avoid screen time, the school district says they will build in breaks as well as work time and activities that are “off screen.”
Google Classroom will be the learning management system after receiving positive feedback from people in the community.
Several other applications will be used as a Google Classroom supplement such as:
- Nearpod (student performance tasks, quizzes)
- Padlet (facilitate group discussions)
- Lucidchart (to create charts, graphs, and other visuals)
- Kami (to make interactive documents)
Students will be expected to attend all virtual classes and complete all assignments on time.
RPS will be providing a Chromebook to every student, regardless of economic need.
Chromebooks were handed out earlier this year after schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Chromebooks are pre-loaded with software that protects students while working online. RPS says they will get all of the devices ordered and distributed prior to the start of the school year. Wi-fi hotspots will also be issued to families who need them.
