Road closures expected overnight in Henrico after driver crashes into utility pole

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in Henrio caused significant damage to a utility pole and closed roads while crews made repairs.
Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Dumbarton and Staples Mill Road.
Due to the damage to the pole, workers closed the road until repairs could be made. The closures are expected to last overnight and possibly into the morning commute.
The following roads are closed:
- Dumbarton Road is closed at Impala and Byrdhill Road – No Traffic can approach Staples Mill beyond Byrdhill Road
- Staples Mill East bound is blocked at Northside
- Staple Mill westbound to include traffic from I-64 must make a left onto Dickens Road.
Police say eastbound lanes of Hillard Road may also be backed up overnight due to the work.
