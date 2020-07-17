Richmond Police Department welcomes 26 new officers

Richmond Police Department welcomes 26 new officers
The graduation and swearing-in of the new officers at the Richmond Police Training Academy were private and limited to the officers’ immediate families. (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 17, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 7:53 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has welcomed 26 new officers to its department.

The graduation and swearing-in of the new officers at the Richmond Police Training Academy were private and limited to the officers’ immediate families.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin was the keynote speaker. 

Members of the 121st Basic Recruit Class included recruits from:

  • Metro Richmond area
  • Jamaica
  • California
  • Georgia
  • Maryland
  • New York
  • South Carolina
  • West Virginia

The new officers will begin eight weeks of field training with an experienced officer on July 18.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.