Police: Sketch shows person of interest in Chesterfield suspicious death investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in Chesterfield involving a suspicious death investigation.
On July 11, police responded to an area hospital after two men arrived with injuries from a fight on July 10 at a club in the 7200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
One victim had life-threatening injuries and the second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the second victim reported that he and the other victim were assaulted by unknown suspects.
On July 16, the first victim died as a result of his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
According to information from witnesses, police created a composite sketch of a man who may have been involved in or have information about the incident outside the club.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the unknown suspect should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
