Pediatric cases of COVID-19 on the rise in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An alarming new coronavirus trend is emerging, involving pediatric offices in the area. Doctors are finding an uptick in kids being diagnosed with the disease.
“People across the age spectrum are being impacted,” Dr. Danny Avula, the Richmond-Henrico Director of the Virginia Department of Health said.
Although the commonwealth is in better shape than some of its neighbors when it comes to cases, experts say Virginians need to remain vigilant, especially when it comes to the youngest members of our society.
“Kids can translate the disease to other people,” Avula said in a Zoom interview with NBC12.
He’s warning parents to keep an eye on their children’s symptoms, even if they seem mild.
“The symptoms of COVID in a kid are like the symptoms of every other illness that a kid gets whether its rhinovirus or the common cold,” Avula said.
If you think your child is infected, Avula recommends getting him or her tested immediately.
“If we have any of those symptoms we need to not go into public settings,” he says.
The CDC recommends kids over the age of two wear a mask. Avula says letting your child decorate or pick out their own, could help them keep covered.
“We need to be just as careful about them because they can spread it to older people,” he continues, going on to say if Virginians don’t do our part, we could end up like some of our neighboring states.
“It’s a wise cautioning to all parents and families. We’re not done with COVID. We haven’t cured it, we have limited treatments for it, we don’t have a vaccine yet,” Avula said.
The CDC has a list of symptoms you can look out for on their website. You can also call the Department of Health’s hotline at 804-205-3501.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.