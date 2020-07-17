News to Know for July 17: DC team allegations; One Lee lawsuit dropped; Details on RPS virtual semester; Dominion Energy supports HBCU’s; Hanover small business grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
After a stretch of fairly seasonable weather, temperatures and humidity will build significantly starting today and into the weekend.
Today will be partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.
In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and added, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.
One of the two lawsuits seeking to stop the state of Virginia from removing the Robert E. Lee Monument has been dropped by the plaintiffs.
And the other pending lawsuit has been reassigned to a new judge.
The announcement about the lawsuit being dropped came just hours before a scheduled hearing Thursday where Attorney General Mark Herring had filed a motion to combine both measures.
More than 1 million Virginians have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since January of 2020, with thousands still having a hard time getting those benefits.
The Virginia Employment Commission held a virtual news conference Thursday to discuss the launch of the third federal benefits program to assist Virginians.
Thursday’s presentation showed approximately 60,000 applications have been flagged, resulting in an initial delay of benefits to applicants.
The VEC hopes to reach 10,000 adjudication hearing per week by the end of July or early August.
Superintendent Jason Kamras gives details on the upcoming virtual semester for Richmond Public Schools.
For more details on the format, devices, platform and expectations of the upcoming virtual semester, click here.
Central Virginia school districts are finalizing plans on whether to re-open in the fall and there are some pretty serious challenges to consider.
Dr. Pitre-Martin, Petersburg’s School Superintendent, will present two options to the school board next week - either going completely virtual in the fall or a combination of in-person and at-home learning.
The school board will meet Wednesday to discuss how it will move forward.
Dominion Energy announced the company will be launching a $35 million initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as underrepresented minority students.
This six-year program will support historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.
As part of the initiative, a $10 million scholarship fund will be created to support African American and underrepresented minority students across the company’s service territory.
The names of Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School have been removed from its signs and buildings.
Thursday afternoon, crews were seen removing the names from signs and buildings on both campuses.
Both of the schools’ websites were also taken down.
On July 14, the Hanover County School Board voted to change the names of both schools named after Confederate generals.
Hanover County has launched a small business grant program called the, ‘Hanover County Small Business Resiliency Grant’.
The grant program will support small businesses within the community who have been affected by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application period opens July 17 at 12:00 p.m. and will close July 27 at 11:59 pm. All reimbursement requests must be made no later than July 27.
The Quirk Hotel is partnering with Niche Pilates Studio for a pop-up on their rooftop pool to give locals a chance to enjoy pilates, sculpt, and yoga classes.
Classes will begin on July 25 and July 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Each class will host up to a maximum of 10 guests.
