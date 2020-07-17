Nearly 40 percent of Virginia’s child care centers closed during the pandemic. It’s a problem for parents going back to work.

Laura Efford, a preschool teacher in Albemarle County, is anxiously awaiting September, when her Bright Stars classroom (an early childhood education program based in some local elementary schools) is scheduled to reopen.
“A lot of what we do in preschool is learning through play,” she said. “Building with blocks and all that stuff.” But she’s having a hard time visualizing what her classroom will look like come fall under the state’s Phase III guidelines for child care providers, which lay out a series of rigorous health recommendations for reopening.
Those include six-foot social distancing between children, “robust” sanitation practices and cloth face coverings for staff and students over the age of two. For children under four, group size is limited to 12, including teachers (the maximum group size for). Those groups should not mix, per the recommendations, and “individual play” is strongly encouraged.
The guidelines have left Efford with several unanswered questions. How can she make sure a group of four-year-olds keeps their masks on all day? How does she tell her students that they can’t hug each other in the classroom? And how can she implement the guidelines without losing the basic tenets of early childhood education, which emphasizes social and emotional development?
Then there are logistical questions about running a preschool during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efford said there’s a quarantine room reserved at Scottsville Elementary School, where her program is based, for any student who starts showing signs of COVID-19 on campus. But she said she still hasn’t seen a detailed plan on what would happen if the school had a confirmed case. And what if she came down with symptoms? She’d need a substitute for at least a few days before the results came back, “and we have a countywide sub shortage,” Efford said. If she did get COVID, she knows she would be expected to quarantine. But what about her young students?
“That’s a huge question for me and I haven’t heard any answers along those lines,” Efford said. Nor has she gotten guidance from the school about ways to change her curriculum to adapt to the new guidance.
Like many providers, her feelings right now are mixed. While some of the guidelines seem “strange” or almost unworkable (Efford wonders what she’ll do for students who can’t tie their own shoes), they’re also one of the only clear protections against new infections. Scientific evidence on COVID-19 transmission among schoolchildren is still mixed, and Efford said she’s not confident that the state has enough testing and tracing resources to keep people safe.
