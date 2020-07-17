Kroger locations across Virginia hosting pet adoption event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Select Kroger locations across the state will be hosting a pet adoption event called, ‘Dog and Cat Days of Summer'.
Local shelters will set up informational tables in front of store locations, most with adoptable pets available on-site.
Shelter representatives at each event will hand out coupon booklets and samples from program partners.
Coupon items include various dog and cat food items available in-store.
On July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (rain or shine), Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores at the following locations will be hosting the event:
- 915 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179
- 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- 3901 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
- 5007-2 Victory Blvd., Tabb, VA 23693
- 1653 Sentinel Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- 4488 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
- 3971 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018
- 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012
- 3507 W. Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221
- 9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228
- 7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville, VA, 22901
- 1050 W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666
- 1017 University Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435
The following stores will host their pet adoption events on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 555 North Franklin Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073
- 10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831
- 13201 Rittenhouse Drive, Midlothian, VA 23112
- 7000 Tim Price Way, North Chesterfield, VA 23225
- 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
“We are very excited to partner with local shelters to host pet adoption events at select stores in the region,” Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic said. “We are committed to doing our part in finding forever homes for the shelter pets in our communities.”
