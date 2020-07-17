Hanover school leaders announce next steps after school name removals

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Hanover County have announced the next steps to take after the names of Stonewall Jackson and Lee-Davis have been removed from schools.
Leaders announced the retirement of the names are underway, which is a tedious process such as exterior and interior signage to the school district’s online presence and stationary.
The district says the process will take several weeks to complete.
“Our goal is to finish as much of this work as possible prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year to limit the disruption to our students, staff, and the learning environment,” school leaders said in a statement. “We will temporarily store many of these items and proceed with a sale of surplus property in accordance with School Board policy 3-3.11 and state law.”
The School Board intends to appoint a committee during their monthly meeting in August.
“Above all, we will continue to work tirelessly to provide safe, welcoming, and inclusive schools that are a place of refuge and a source of pride for everyone, especially our students,” school leaders said in a statement. “We look forward to engaging in this important work together that will serve generations of students to come.”
With input from the community, the committee will work to provide a single recommendation for new school names for the board’s consideration.
The committee will complete its work in a deliberate and timely manner, aiming to make a recommendation by early fall.
Once the school board selects new names, new mascots will be selected as well.
The district will be sharing more details about the next steps as they become available.
