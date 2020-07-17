Four Hopewell adults face over a dozen sex abuse, neglect charges against minors

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Four people in Hopewell have been arrested and charged with more than a dozen counts related to the neglect, kidnapping and sexual abuse of minors.
In June, officers were called to the 400 block of South 15th Avenue for a call involving a juvenile.
An investigation led to the arrest of four adults over a month later on 18 felony charges in total:
- Danny Wayne Bailey, 55, is charged with two counts of abductions and kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of attempt to poison and one count of object sexual penetration.
- James Walter Loving, 61, is charged with two counts of abduction and kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of attempt to poison and one count of object sexual penetration.
- Brandy Marie Murray, 36, is charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.
- Edith Philips, 56, is charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.
All four were arrested between Monday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 15. They are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Police say the juveniles in the case are currently with child protective services.
No further details on the case are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 804-541-2222 or the Crimesolvers hotline at 804-541-2202
