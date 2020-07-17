Forecast: Temperatures & humidity are on the rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a stretch of fairly seasonable weather, temperatures and humidity will build significantly starting today and into the weekend.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Sunday and Monday will bring excessive heat and humidity. Heat index values could hit 105° or higher.
*MONDAY WILL LIKELY BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE NEXT 7-10 DAYS*
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with a few late day storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very hot with a few scattered late day storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late day scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
