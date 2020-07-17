Family, friends remember 15-year-old at vigil held at scene of his shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grieving Richmond mother is finding comfort in the community as dozens showed up Friday to pay tribute to a beloved teenager, who lost his life to gun violence.
Candles and silver balloons helped pay tribute to 15-year-old Daevion Austin in Church Hill Tuesday. They say Austin was comical, outgoing and like most teens, loved video games. He was in middle school, a young life cut short.
“It breaks my heart, breaks my heart,” Ravaughn Brown said while thinking about his cousin.
Daevion, also known as Dae, was only 15. Someone shot him outside of the George Mason Apartments Tuesday night.
A 3-year-old girl also shot. She survived. Austin did not.
As police work to crack this case, yet another grieving family is calling for an end to gun violence.
“We need to put it at a halt. Too many young people not getting to experience life,” Brown added.
That’s why friends and family gathered with candles in hand. Even Richmond police were there offering their sympathy.
“Such a sad time. Such a devastating time. Nobody should have to bury their child at this age, 15 years old and never lived his life,” Brown added.
“He’s always in your heart. He’s not dead. He’s just resting until you meet him again,” an attendee told Austin’s mother. Silver balloons were then released into the air with a promise to cherish the memories. “When a loved one leave this world, as long as we the family have them in our heart, they don’t die,” she continued.
RPD remains on the case. Anyone with info can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.