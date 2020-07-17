Decipher Brewing and Neon Culture Brewing team up to make a beer to raise awareness for minority brewers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Decipher Brewing in Charlottesville teamed up with Neon Culture Brewing to release a new beer called Here for It IPA.
Neon Culture wanted to make a beer to raise awareness for minority brewers. The black IPA is made with five varieties of hops and local craft malt from Murphy & Rude Malting.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Brewing Change Collaborative, which aims to foster diversity, equality, and inclusion for people of color in the craft beer industry.
“So I started bringing my beers here for them to try, my homebrew. And they kind of shocked me by saying like, ‘oh, this is the best one we’ve ever had,’ and ‘this first time someone’s brought us something that’s really good’ and they weren’t just pulling my leg. So we kind of built a friendship on that and so when I approached them for the collaboration was kind of a no-brainer, like let’s do it,” Corey Hoffman, the brewer at Neon Culture, said.
Hoffman wants to start a local homebrew club that caters to minorities to show that anyone can brew beer.
The Here for It black IPA is on tap at Decipher Brewing now.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.