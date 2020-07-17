Death investigation underway in Henrico after man found near roadway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after police found a man lying on the side of the roadway.
On July 12, Henrico police responded to the 3800 block of Bolling Road at 9 p.m. for the report of a man, later identified as Bobby Levell Jefferson, 42, of Henrico, was lying on the side of the road.
Police say the man Jefferson was suffering from injuries to his face, head and back.
Jefferson was transported to the hospital for treatment, but died the next day on July 13.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Hostetler or Detective Seay at 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.