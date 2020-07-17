Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announce case of excessive force going to trial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Collette McEachin announced one case of alleged excessive force against police will be going to trial. Since 2016, 53 of those excessive force cases were referred for review.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will also announce the names of the Richmond police officers indicted on crimes for either abuse of authority or excessive force.
Commonwealth’s Attorney McEachin says 33 out of the 53 referrals were reviewed to determine whether there was an excessive use of force.
It was determined that officers acted without excessive force in 17 of the 33 referrals.
Eleven of the remaining 16 cases did not go forward due to either a lack of cooperation by the complainant or insufficient evidence of criminal intent, or both.
One of the 16 referrals involved cross-warrants and both parties declined to proceed against each other, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
There was enough sufficient evidence to present four cases to the Richmond Grand Jury after an independent investigation by a prosecutor and former Assistant Attorney General was done.
In two of the four cases, the Richmond Grand Jury found a lack of probable cause.
Of the two remaining cases, one was nolle prossed in June 2020 when the complainant failed to appear in court.
The remaining case is set for trial in August 2020. Details of the remaining case has not been released yet.
