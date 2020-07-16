Wilmington police are investigating after baby discovered in trash can

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a newborn infant was found alive inside a trash can Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a woman was walking her dog in the 3600 block of Fairview Drive, just off Carolina Beach Road, around 5 p.m. when she heard the sound of a baby crying coming from inside a nearby trash can in the parking lot of Christ Community Church.
The baby was inside a black trash bag that was tied.
The woman rescued the baby and ran toward the nearby apartments for help where someone called 911.
EMS took the infant, a little boy, to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
WPD tweeted a report from Doctors this evening saying that the baby is healthy and doing well.
The mother of the baby has not been located yet.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the mother is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or click here for anonymous tips.
