VDH launches online form to report COVID-19 violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched an online system to report violations of face coverings and select phase 3 restrictions.
The complaints allow a person to list the type of establishment in violation, the name, address, and information pertaining to the violation.
VDH will review complaints and forward them to the respective local health department for further investigation.
Virginia is currently under a face covering/mask mandate, as ordered by Governor Ralph Northam.
Executive Order 63 involves the requirement of wearing a face-covering while inside buildings.
Executive Order 67 involves phase 3 easing of certain temporary restrictions due to COVID-19; complaints related only to Executive Order 67 that involve cloth face coverings or capacity requirements may be filed with this form.
