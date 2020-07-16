Unemployment issues persist in Virginia: ‘I can’t get through, I’ve emailed, I’ve called’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many people have reached out to NBC12 about problems with the Commonwealth’s Employment Commission, including one Gloucester County woman.
Donna Parrotte worked at her Newport News job for three years before she found herself unemployed in May.
“I was laid off due to lack of work they said; one of the top positions in the company, and that’s the best way to cut costs, to get rid of one of the top-paid positions,” Parrotte said.
The Gloucester County native began receiving unemployment payments but then says her company graciously paid her for the Memorial Day holiday, even though she had been laid off.
Trying to do the right thing, she says she called the Virginia Employment Commission, to make sure she wasn’t cheating the system, and that’s when her benefits stopped.
“Everything has been locked up since I can’t get through, I’ve emailed, I’ve emailed the governor, I’ve called the deputy lines and reach them actually a couple of times, but they really tell us you can’t call unless you have a letter. I’ve gotten no letters all I’ve gotten is my termination letter saying I’m eligible for unemployment,” she said.
Now she's gone about two months without pay.
“I’ve never been without some kind of income in my life, never like this, never knowing where anything is coming from, we deferred payments, we’ve called and deferred payments on everything,” she said.
And now her question, like so many others, when will she receive her money?
