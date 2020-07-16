Superintendent Jason Kamras releases statement on violence in city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras released a statement on the violence in the city after three RPS students and a parent were involved in five shootings that occurred within the span of seven hours.
In an email to RPS families, Kamras asked prayers to be sent to the families of the victims of the shootings, including 15-year-old Daevion Austin and 31-year-old Shaquita Mitchell, who was a mother of seven.
A 3-year-old and a 6-year-old were also injured in the night of violence.
“I’m ashamed to admit that I’ve lost count of the number of RPS students and family members who have been shot, and the number who have died as a result since I started in this role,” Kamras said in a statement. “The toll of gun violence in our community is staggering.”
Jay Moore, a Richmond parent, is frustrated and demanding a change.
“Some mother lost her son and I don’t know him but I feel for her and I wanna see this stop,” Moore said. “No kid should be getting killed like this.”
Police are also releasing the names of detectives working the case.
- Homicide – 3026 Lamb Avenue – Det. P. Ripley (646-0423)
- Aggravated Assault (Shooting) – 2100 block North 29th Street – Det. A. Davila (646-6739)
- Homicide/Aggravated Assault (Shooting) – 3000 block P Street – Det. B. Neifeld (646-3246)
- Aggravated Assault (Shooting) – 1500 North 28th Street (walk-in at Richmond Community Hospital) – Det. K. Hyde (646-3613)
- Aggravated Assault (Shooting) – 2404 Summer Hill Avenue – Det. A. Sleem (646-3871)
If you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
