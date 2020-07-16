‘She should be here now’ ; Family of woman killed on her front porch calls for peace

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are still searching for answers after five shootings Tuesday that took place within a seven-hour time span.
“It’s just hard,” Denean Mitchell said.
With her family surrounding her, Denean Mitchell never thought she would utter the words we’ve all heard again and again.
“No mother or father should have to go through this with their child especially through gun violence,” Mitchell said.
Shaquita Mitchell, 31, was sitting on her front porch Tuesday evening when a peaceful night turned violent.
“She said a white truck came the wrong way and they had ski mask on,” Donnell Taylor said.
The first of the five shootings Tuesday killed Mitchell.
“She was just sitting on her porch at the wrong time and they just came through and her life was taken,” Denean Mitchell said.
Daevion Austin, 15, was shot and killed later that night and four others, including a three and six-year-old, were also shot.
“I’m speaking for all crimes that have happened in Richmond please come forward. Please stop the violence. Stop other ways,” Mitchell said. “I was trying to get to her but it was too late. It was too late.”
Shaquita was sitting on the porch with her uncle Donnell and grandma. Her family went inside; Shaquita stayed outside.
Moments later those inside heard gunshots.
“I was running towards the front door to come get her but it was too late. She came in struggling saying ‘uncle help me’ and she asked me to get help. She said ‘please’ and I helped her,” Donnell Taylor said.
Shaquita was the mother of seven kids ages ranging from 13 down to 5-year-old girl triplets.
“She was loved by everyone. She would give her last to anyone. Her life was her kids,” Denean Mitchell said.
This family is hoping for peace throughout the city.
“This was so unexpected; she should be here now,” Mitchell said.
Police have not identified suspects in any of the shooting. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with burial costs.
