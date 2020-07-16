2020’s first heat wave starts on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are squarely in the typical hottest time of year. From July 1 to July 21, Richmond’s average high is 90°. So when temperatures go just a few degrees above that, it gets uncomfortable QUICKLY.
There’s no official definition of a heat wave but the American Meteorological Society’s Glossary says, “A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and usually humid weather.
Here’s the European Forecast for the next 8 days.
The next week will fit the bill, with a ridge of high pressure overhead allowing us to bake every day. We have Sunday and Monday as First Alert Weather Days. We think those days MIGHT turn into Heat Advisory Days. If so, those alerts would be issued by the National Weather Service.
This animation shows the 500mb heights of the European Ensemble model. Long story short: Orange colors are WARM colors on the map and show above normal heat likely for the next 7 days (and maybe longer).
With high heat, the soil can dry out quickly. We are monitoring a growing drought concern here. Click here for our blog.
Stay safe and cool!
