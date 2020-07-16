Quirk Hotel hosting rooftop yoga, pilates classes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Quirk Hotel is partnering with Niche Pilates Studio for a pop-up on their rooftop pool to give locals a chance to enjoy pilates, sculpt, and yoga classes.
Classes start at $15, with the option to pay $20 that includes a complimentary drink on the rooftop after class. Bookers will also receive complimentary parking.
Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following dates:
Saturday, July 25
- Sculpt and Core Pilates. To purchase tickets for this class, click here.
Sunday, July 26
- Yoga class. To purchase tickets for this class, click here.
Each class will host up to a maximum of 10 guests.
