Quirk Hotel hosting rooftop yoga, pilates classes

Quirk Hotel hosting rooftop yoga, pilates classes
The Quirk Hotel is partnering with Niche Pilates Studio for a pop-up on their rooftop pool to give locals a chance to enjoy pilates, sculpt, and yoga classes. (Source: Pixabay)
July 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 1:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Quirk Hotel is partnering with Niche Pilates Studio for a pop-up on their rooftop pool to give locals a chance to enjoy pilates, sculpt, and yoga classes.

Classes start at $15, with the option to pay $20 that includes a complimentary drink on the rooftop after class. Bookers will also receive complimentary parking.

Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, July 25

  • Sculpt and Core Pilates. To purchase tickets for this class, click here.

Sunday, July 26

  • Yoga class. To purchase tickets for this class, click here.

Each class will host up to a maximum of 10 guests.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.