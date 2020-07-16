Police: Suspect arrested for vehicle tampering, drug charges

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested for tampering with vehicles, theft and drug charges.
On July 15, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Warrenton Road for the report of a suspicious person.
The caller said a woman was seen shining a light into vehicles and attempting to get into them. She was also seen removing a long pole from the back of a pickup truck.
Deputy S.P. Whitt responded to the call and located two vehicles that had been tampered with.
According to Deputy Whitt’s investigation, one of the vehicles had a cracked window and evidence that someone was trying to gain entry into the vehicle.
Deputy Whitt also located the pickup truck and verified that the pole had been removed from the bed of the pickup truck.
The suspect was identified as Kimberly Faltz, 33. While speaking with Faltz, Deputy Whitt noticed Faltz had slurred speech and was very erratic in her movements.
Deputy Whitt says narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a wallet, were found in Faltz’s possession.
Police say Faltz was arrested for:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Credit card theft
- Two counts of vehicle tampering
- Public intoxication
Faltz was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
