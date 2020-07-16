Petersburg police investigating hit and run involving toppled monument

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run involving a toppled monument.
On July 16 at approximately 10:335 a.m., police responded to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash.
Police arrived on the scene and located an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War 1 monument.
The city says it will arrange a crane to upright the monument.
The roads near the area will be closed.
Anyone with information should contact the Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.
