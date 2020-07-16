Petersburg police investigating hit and run involving toppled monument

Petersburg police investigating hit and run involving toppled monument
Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run involving a monument. (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 1:06 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run involving a toppled monument.

On July 16 at approximately 10:335 a.m., police responded to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash.

Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run.
Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run. (Source: Petersburg Police)

Police arrived on the scene and located an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War 1 monument.

The city says it will arrange a crane to upright the monument.

Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run.
Petersburg police are investigating a hit and run. (Source: Petersburg Police)

The roads near the area will be closed.

Anyone with information should contact the Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.