One lawsuit to remove Robert E. Lee statue dropped; Another remains active

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the two lawsuits seeking to stop the state of Virginia from removing the Robert E. Lee Monument has been dropped by the plaintiffs.
The announcement came just hours before a scheduled hearing Thursday where Attorney General Mark Herring had filed a motion to combine both measures.
The lawsuit dropped was filed by a group of property owners who live on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
The lawsuit filed by the great-grandson of one of the original deed holders for the statue remains active.
The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. That’s likely when a final decision about the fate of the state-owned statue will be made.
