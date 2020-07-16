One lawsuit to remove Robert E. Lee statue dropped; Another remains active

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on Monument Avenue, Friday July 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed 11 Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue as well as other locations in the city. The Lee monument owned by the State of Virginia is scheduled to be removed after a court injunction is resolved. Plans to remove the statue include cutting it up into three pieces. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 5:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the two lawsuits seeking to stop the state of Virginia from removing the Robert E. Lee Monument has been dropped by the plaintiffs.

The announcement came just hours before a scheduled hearing Thursday where Attorney General Mark Herring had filed a motion to combine both measures.

The lawsuit dropped was filed by a group of property owners who live on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The lawsuit filed by the great-grandson of one of the original deed holders for the statue remains active.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. That’s likely when a final decision about the fate of the state-owned statue will be made.

