News to Know for July 16: Kamras reacts to recent violence; Bon Air inmate reward; Complaint forms for COVID-19 violations; Ashland arts initiative

It’ll be one more day of seasonably hot weather with only a stray shower or storm.
High humidity roars back Friday bringing showers and storms in the afternoon.
Today will be mostly to partly sunny. Reasonable humidity for July. Lows near 70, highs around 90
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras released a statement on the violence in the city after three RPS students and a parent were involved in five shootings that occurred within the span of seven hours.
In an email to RPS families, Kamras asked prayers to be sent to the families of the victims of the shootings, including 15-year-old Daevion Austin and 31-year-old Shaquita Mitchell, who was a mother of seven. A 3-year-old and a 6-year-old were also injured in the night of violence.
“I’m ashamed to admit that I’ve lost count of the number of RPS students and family members who have been shot, and the number who have died as a result since I started in this role,” Kamras said in a statement. “The toll of gun violence in our community is staggering.”
The U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of both inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center.
The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence.
Virginia State Police says two employees who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have been charged with helping two residents escape.
Richmond’s Market at 25th will remain closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The store says it will take time to disinfect and sanitize the building to make sure all employees and customers stay healthy.
The testing event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 16 at Tuckahoe Middle School located at 9000 Three Chopt Road.
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched an online system to report violations of face coverings and select phase 3 restrictions.
The complaints allow a person to list the type of establishment in violation, the name, address, and information pertaining to the violation.
VDH will review complaints and forward them to the respective local health department for further investigation.
To fill out that form, click here.
The town of Ashland announced the creation of a new Arts & Culture Incentive program.
Funds of up to $4,000 per qualified business will be administered and disbursed by the Town for special projects that contribute to and further enhance Ashland’s arts and cultural offerings.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year until all available funds have been allocated.
