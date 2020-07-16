Man arrested for burglary, larceny at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after a burglary in Henrico.
Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Reilly Street in South Station on July 15 for the report of a suspicious situation. After arriving on the scene, officers were informed that people gained entry into the residence and attempted to steal items.
Police say the burglars were confronted by a nearby resident before fleeing on foot.
After searching the area, Mark Thompson, 45, of Henrico County was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to WSU and charged with burglary and larceny, police say.
